Martha V. Gangemi
Martha V. Gangemi passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the age of 102.

Born in Camden, Martha was a resident of Beverly for 28 years. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Beverly.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gangemi. Devoted mother of Joseph R. (Judith), Salvatore Gangemi and Theresa Lorch (Edward). Loving grandmother of 11 and numerous great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
