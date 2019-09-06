|
|
Martin Joseph Calpin of Evesham Township, N.J., formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., Yeadon, Pa. and Philadelphia, Pa., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the age of 85.
He is survived by Lois (LeBon), his beloved wife of 62 years, and his sons, Paul (Joan) and Brian (Patricia). Marty is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, and his parents, Michael and Katherine.
Marty was a graduate of St. Joseph's College (now University) with a Bachelor of Science degree. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, his career included underwriting at the Insurance Company of North America, where he obtained his CPCU designation. Following that, he was a Casualty Manager for Towers, Perrin, Forster, & Crosby. He then arose to executive positions at Jersey International, the Admiral Insurance Co. and later formed CD Managers, Inc. as President and CEO. He continued in those positions at Acceptance Risk Managers (later renamed Special Accounts Managers) where he underwrote for Lloyd's of London until he retired in 2002. Marty was listed for several years in Who's Who in Insurance and the National Directory of Expert Witnesses.
Family and friends are invited to pay respects from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, with Mass immediately following at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055. Burial will be at Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery in Mount Laurel, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of Lakes Church at the above address.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019