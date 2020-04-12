Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Martin L. Ratcliff Sr.

Martin L. Ratcliff Sr. Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Martin L. Ratcliff Sr. announces his passing on

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 57. 

Martin will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 35 years, Kim, and their children, Martin Jr. (LeeAnn), Malynda (Luis) and Randy (Christina). Martin will also be forever remembered by his seven grandchildren who made his world light up, Devon, Brooke, Marty, Kendall, Faith, Levi and Ryland. He will be missed by his dear sister, Peggy, and all of his sisters-in-law, brothers- in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. 

Martin was a respected member of Local 172 for 36 years and retired in 2016. 

Due to the current situation in our world today, we will be having a celebration of life for Martin at a later date.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
