Marvin J. Wills of Medford, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Born and raised in Medford, N.J., he was 89 years old and the son of the late Edward B. and Edith Mae (Moore) Wills.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann of 64 years in 2018 and together they raised three children. Following graduation from Rancocas Valley High School, Marvin enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and served during the Korean War. He spent most of his career years working at Medford Ford as the Office Manager, Sales Manager and General Manager, retiring in 1996. He had a love for traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was always present for all his children and grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. He was very active in his community as Scout Master of Troop 26, softball coach of Lenape Youth Athletic Association, a life member of Union Fire Company (President 1964) and an active member of Medford United Methodist Church, serving with the REPS group.
Marvin was a devoted father and is survived by his children Marvin J. Wills Jr. and his wife Debra of Wayne, N.J., Charles E. Wills and his wife Deborah of Berwyn, Pa. and Brenda A. Wills and her husband Edmund Tomasch of Hainesport, N.J. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew (Rose G.) Kyler, Joshua (Marli), Daniel, Troy, Jenna and his sister Jean (Wills) Hinchman of Medford. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J.
A Service of Death & Resurrection will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. or can be viewed virtually at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40529
.
Interment will follow at the Eldridge Cemetery in Mt. Laurel, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to the Medford United Methodist Church, 2 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055 or to Union Fire Company #1, 1 Firehouse Lane, Medford NJ 08055.
