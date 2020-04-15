|
Marvin Weiss, on April 4, 2020 after a lengthy hospital stay that began with a hip fracture, of Edgewater Park, NJ. Age 89.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Frances Weiss. Father of Gloria (Mitch) Goldberg of Marlton, NJ, Susan (Dan) Littman of Chicago, IL and Eric (Grace) Weiss of Tucson, AZ. Grandfather of Benjamin Weiss, Ethan Weiss, Michael Weiss and Jamie Goldberg.
Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marvin was born in Philadelphia. He spent his entire childhood and early adult years in Beverly, NJ where his parents owned David Weiss Hardware, a much beloved store and gathering place in the community.
His childhood was filled with many activities including football, fish-ing and ice skating. He joined the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Life, he playing the violin in the orchestra and the trumpet in the marching band. At 13 he became a Bar Mitzvah. At 16 he joined the local fire company as a junior member, and the volunteer emergency squad where he was a driver and first aid instructor.
After graduating from high school in Burlington, NJ he enlisted in the Navy from 1951-54. Upon being honorably discharged he came back to Beverly and joined his father at the hardware store, where he worked his entire life until retiring.
In addition to running the hardware store, Marvin was a pillar in the community. He was on the Board of the Beverly Building & Loan; on the Board of the Beverly Library; a member of the American Legion; a member of the Beverly Fire Company Number One, and a charter member of the Beverly Emergency Squad. In 1959, Marvin married the love of his life, Frances. They were totally devoted to each other for 61 years. She died within a week of his passing.
Funeral services were held last week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made
Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 15, 2020