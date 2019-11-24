|
Mary Ann Canzanese of Lumberton, N.J. died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was 71.
Mary Ann was the loving wife of the late Romolo Canzanese.
Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Minerva Van Stan Becker.
A life long New Jersey resident, Mary Ann was the second oldest of five children. She was an extremely hard worker and always met, or more often exceeded whatever goals she set before her. She began her career in Information Technology first with Rolm Corporation and then for IBM. After leaving IBM, she went back to school and attained her Cisco Certification in Network Engineering. Mary Ann returned to the technology field, spending several years with the Sungard Company and Keystone Mercy Health.
In 2005, Mary Ann shifted her career focus to assisting her husband with the family bread distribution business. After Romolo passed away in 2010, Mary Ann continued to own and operate Canzanese Bakery for 9 years, which still serves as the distributor of Martin's Potato Rolls in Camden County New Jersey today. She was still working hard, waking at 3 a.m. each day to handle her deliveries until the time of her death.
When Mary Ann wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening and had planted numerous sunflowers, roses, and tulips, among many others, around her home and on her property. She also spent some of her spare time listening to Opera, collecting contemporary art, and breeding Pomeranian Puppies, many of which would become her long time faithful companions.
Most of all, Mary Ann will be remembered for being fiercely loyal to those she loved and for always being direct and to the point, never leaving you to wonder what she thought. Her love, giving nature, and candor will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Surviving are her son, David C. Canzanese and his wife, Lori, of Chalfont, Pa.; her grandchildren, Connor and Katie Canzanese; her siblings, Barbara Russo (Angelo), Frank Becker (Linda), and Nancy Neri (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly, she leaves behind her beloved Pomeranian companions, Rosie, Bella, and Romeo.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and George Selah.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 3 to 4 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service at 4PM at Grace Community Church, 300 Highpoint Dr., Chalfont, PA 18914. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Burlington County Animal Shelter at the County Facilities Complex, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060 or by visiting https://burlingtoncountynj.formstack.com/forms/animal_shelter_donations.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 24, 2019