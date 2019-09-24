|
|
Mary Ann Kirvan of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
Mrs. Kirvan was born in Camden and raised in Hainesport, N.J. She lived and raised her family in Mount Laurel for 55 years. She was a devout Roman Catholic and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hainesport.
For 27 years, Mrs. Kirvan worked for the Mount Laurel Township Board of Education as the secretary at Countryside School.
In her free time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, gardening, and home renovation.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce Kirvan in 2009, her son-in-law, Anthony Sambucini in 2013, and her brother, Joseph Gerdelmann Jr. in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Kyle Maria Cramer (Allen), Christopher Bruce Kirvan (Susan), and Kathleen Loring Kirvan (Roy Johnson), and her grandchildren, Christopher Cramer and Benjamin Kirvan.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, both at Our Lady Queen of Peach Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, also at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite #300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 24, 2019