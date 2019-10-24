Home

Mary Ann Klimaszewski Obituary
Mary Ann (Pollick) Klimaszewski of Southampton passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was 85.

Mary Ann was the beloved wife of the late Norbert "Klem"; the devoted mother of Noreen Ryan (Dave) and Cheryl Sorino (Art); dear sister of Della Rosarti; and sister-in-law of Donald Klimaszewski (Fran) and the late Dolores Bailey. She was the adoring grandmother of Danielle (Betsey), Joe (Stephanie), Megan (Harry), Mandy (Bill) and Nick (Holly), and the loving great grandmother of Julius, Josh, Marcus, Francesca, Trent, Devin, Mischa, Abby and Cole.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery, Mount Laurel, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Health Care and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 24, 2019
