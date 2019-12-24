|
Mary Ann Poliniak passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home in Willingboro, N.J. She was 78.
She was born Feb. 21, 1941 in Shamokin, Pa., the eldest daughter of the late John and Mary (Rindosh) Kisela.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Shamokin Area Joint High School, and a 1961 graduate of the Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing in Danville, Pa. She was President of her graduating class, and worked as a nurse, mainly at various geriatric facilities.
She was married to Eugene S. Poliniak since 1967, and they had lived in Willingboro for over 40 years.
She and her husband were parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Willingboro, and recently of Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bristol, Pa.
In addition to her husband, Eugene, survivors include her daughter, Susan Poliniak of New York City; her sister, Dorothy Pollaci of Ridgewood, N.J.; two brothers, John Kisela of Garnet Valley, Pa. and Joseph Kisela of Allentown, Pa.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be held in Pennsylvania.
Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home,
Shamokin, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 24, 2019