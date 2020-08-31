1/
Mary Ann Walker
{ "" }
Mary Ann (Balant) Walker of Marlton, N.J. died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was 65.

She was the beloved mother of Bobby Walker and son-in-law Michael Caron of Lindenwold, N.J., the loving grandmother of Sydney Rice and Madeline Rice, and dear sister of Amy Coover (Don).

Her viewing will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, with interment in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

Donations in her name may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below to share your condolences with the family.

Schetter Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

schetterfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
