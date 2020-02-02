Home

Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Mary Anne "Mitze" Edwards

Mary Anne "Mitze" Edwards Obituary
Mary Anne "Mitze" Edwards of Lewes, Del. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was 83.

Mrs. Edwards was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Edward Hodum and Agnes (Moyer) Buckwalter.

She worked in the billing department for Dr. Palekar in Lewes.

Mitze attended Eagle's Nest Fellowship Church in Milton, Del., and she was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rubin K. Edwards, her son, Kenneth Rubin Edwards, and step-daughter, Margaret Ann Todd.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Terrinoni; step-daughters, Susan Sabin and Judy McMichael; her sister, Geraldine "Dina" Andrews; niece, Kim Adams; nephew, Kevin Arnold; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.

Short Funeral Services,

Milton, Del.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
