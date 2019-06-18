|
Mary Anne (Capen) Klein of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 79.
Born in Lusk, Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Emma Lou Capen. While living in Denver, Colo., Mary Anne met her husband, Jim, while he was stationed at Lowry AFB. The two wed on Dec. 16, 1961 in Troy, N.Y.; Jim's USAF assignments allowed them to live and travel to New York, New Mexico, Missouri, Delaware, Canada and Germany.
After Jim's retirement in 1976, Mary Anne attended Hudson Valley Community College where she earned a degree in Computer Science. Her career lasted over 20 years, allowing her to work in the Capital District and much of the East Coast.
Mary Anne was the beloved wife for 57 years to James W. Klein of Southampton, N.J., and the loving mother of Larry Klein and his wife, Mary. She was the loving grandmother of Zachary and Sarah Klein, and the loving sister of Margaret "Peggy" Batt, Patricia "Patty" Capen and the late Jamie Andrews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Road, Medford, N.J. A viewing will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Road, Tabernacle, N.J., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy., Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, or at https://fisherhouse.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 18, 2019