Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Mary Beth Riker Obituary
Mary Beth Riker of Southampton, N.J. passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Mount Holly. She was 67.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton.

As an option, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a charity of your choosing.

Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on June 18, 2019
