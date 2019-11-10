|
Mary Betty (Atzert) Lowden of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Beverly, N.J., passed away peacefully into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was 88.
A graduate of Wilbur Watts High School, Burlington, Class of 1949, she worked in the loan dept. at First National Bank and Trust Co. of Beverly, and as Secretary-Treasurer of the Beverly Sewerage Authority. She also worked many years as an election board worker at the polls in Beverly.
Mary Betty was a faithful parishioner at St. Joseph Church, Beverly, was active in the school PTA, Altar and Rosary Society, and choir.
She could be found with either a book or a crochet hook in her hands, and will be remembered for the hundreds of afghans she created for family, friends, and charity, as well as for her delicious Jewish Apple Cake. She proudly displayed our Stars and Stripes and loved all things red, white, and blue.
Mary Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert, her parents, Alexander and Bessie (Simpkins) Atzert, and her sisters, Dorothy A. Ulrich and Irene Watts (Jack).
She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Robert (Margaret), Theresa, Helen Rivera (Juan), Joseph, Thomas, and Sarah Richards (Sean), 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph Church, Warren Street, Beverly, where the visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the mausoleum at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Memorial donations may be sent to Sisters of Mercy, 1645 U.S. Hwy. 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019