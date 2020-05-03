|
Mary Blankenbiller (née Baldwin, James) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 79.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, James Blankenbiller of Lumberton, N.J. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond Baldwin and George Baldwin, and sisters, Margaret Baldwin, Vera Baldwin, Carol Harris and Glendora Bodine.
She leaves behind her sons, John James of Alabama, Wendell James Jr. of Arkansas, Daniel James of Haddonfield, N.J., and Charles James of Mount Holly, N.J., eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Baldwin, Frank Baldwin and Robert Baldwin, and by her son, William James.
Interment will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020