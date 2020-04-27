Home

Mary Marcella (Comegno) Borkowski of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal care Monday, April 20, 2020, at Virtua Rehab Center, Lumberton. She was 93.

Mary was a remarkable and exceptionally strong-willed woman, both physically and mentally, who often liked to tell jokes. She loved the beach and spent much time at the shore over the course of her life. She was quick to help others and often cared for family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pasqualina and Antonio Comegno; her husband, Francis Borkowski; her two sons, Francis and Anthony; her brother, Charles Comengo, sister, Rose Borkowski, twin sister, Josephine Marian; and longtime companion, Mario Rizzo. She is survived by her two grandsons, Francis (Jennifer) and Anthony Borkowski; three great grandchildren, Cecilia, Marcella, and Francis; her sister, Marian Pitale; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to local relief efforts for Covid-19.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 27, 2020
