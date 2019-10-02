|
|
Mary Caroline (Loidl) Randall, of Rancocas, N.J., died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 81.
She was born in Atlantic City but was raised in Rancocas, New Jersey and remained there for the rest of her life.
Born on Sept. 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late August Loidl and Mary Warrick. She was the wife of the late Horace C. Randall whom she married on June 23, 1956. She is survived by her four children, Robert H. Randall, Roger W. Randall (Carol), Penny M. Thorpe (Robert) and Mary A. Szuter (Michael) and her beloved grandchildren: Brittany, Randy, Erica, Alexandria, Jenny and Jessica.
Mary was married to her soulmate for 53 years. She worked for the Westampton Township Police Dept. for many years before retiring. Mary and Horace enjoyed traveling; their special places included Barnegat, N.J. and the coastal towns of Delaware and Virginia. She loved riding horses which was passed down from her mother. Unknown to many she was a very talented artist, played the piano and was an avid reader. She had an impeccable taste in music which influenced her children's love of music.
Mary was a kind gentle woman who gave everything she had to her family but she was a tower of strength and unwavering in her convictions. Words that best describe Mary are honor, grace, dignity, perseverance, intelligence, giving, gentle; beautiful on the inside and outside. But first and foremost, Mary was a fierce mother and grandmother!
The celebration of her life will be private. If you would like to honor her memory please send donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, N.J. 08053 or online at www.Samaritannj.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2019