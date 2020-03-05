Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cwirko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cwirko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cwirko Obituary
Mary (Falkowski) Cwirko of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 89.

Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Falkowski and Lottie Bogaski.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Cwirko for 66 years until his passing in September of 2018, and also was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine, granddaughter, Terese, and her siblings, Stanley, Peter, and Jean.

She was the loving mother of Edward (Eleanor), Mark (Jackie), Robert (Ann), Cathy Smith (Jerry), Paul (Nicole), and Thomas, loving "Babci" to Lorelle, Nicole, Matthew, Kaitlin, Ben, Eddie, Andrew, and great "Babci" to Laelyn, Mikey, and Harper. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends who will miss her dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Saint Raphael School, 151 Gropp Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610.

To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -