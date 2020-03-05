|
Mary (Falkowski) Cwirko of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 89.
Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Falkowski and Lottie Bogaski.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Cwirko for 66 years until his passing in September of 2018, and also was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine, granddaughter, Terese, and her siblings, Stanley, Peter, and Jean.
She was the loving mother of Edward (Eleanor), Mark (Jackie), Robert (Ann), Cathy Smith (Jerry), Paul (Nicole), and Thomas, loving "Babci" to Lorelle, Nicole, Matthew, Kaitlin, Ben, Eddie, Andrew, and great "Babci" to Laelyn, Mikey, and Harper. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends who will miss her dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Saint Raphael School, 151 Gropp Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020