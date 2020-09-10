When things were going wrong, she knew the right words to say. Many times Michele's words of wisdom would be life altering events: always for the better.As a girl scout leader and a school secretary at St. Joseph's Grammar School in Beverly, she easily made connections with the kids. In her later years there was no such thing as a quick trip out: she would invariably run into one of those kids who would want to thank her for all she had done. She also was the church secretary for St. Paul's in Burlington and St. Peter's in Riverside, and helped her husband run his company.As a mom she'd go to any length to make sure her kids were safe. And there was never any need for anyone to worry; she did the worrying for the whole family, but everyone knew they were constantly in her thoughts. Of course, through the good and the bad it was always her sense of humor that saw her through. But what she'll always be most remembered for was her generosity; if Michele had it you were welcome to it. Her legacy will be that she raised her kids to do the same.She'd meet a handsome guy, the late Joseph Malloy, at the Riverside skating rink. She turned him down for a date a couple of times, but he'd eventually win her over. They'd share a 19-year marriage before his untimely death. They were blessed by two children, Theresa McElroy (Charles) and Michael Malloy (Kim). She'd later meet another fine gentleman, the late Charlie DeCree, while working as a secretary at St. Paul's. Same thing; she turned him down a few times. He'd also eventually win her over; they shared a 23-year marriage. She is survived by her grandchildren, Joseph and Ryan. She was the daughter of the late Viola and John Duffy, and sister of Eileen Beers and the late John Duffy.Come celebrate 78 great years from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Beverly. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph Church, Beverly. Interment in BGWCD Cemetery, Wrightstown.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside