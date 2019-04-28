|
Mary Elizabeth Diamond of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home with her husband at her side after 56 years of love and devotion.
Born and raised in Mount Laurel, she raised her seven children and still had time to hold several jobs as a cashier in the super market, cook in a daycare camp, banquet waitress in Trump Casino, server in Lenape High School cafeteria and spend many happy years with her husband Herb.
She tried to keep up with her 21 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Life for Mary (Aunt Lizzy) was very happy, fun loving and rewarding because of her unrelenting compassion and Irish temperament. She cherished the time spent with family, and will be deeply missed by everyone she leaves behind.
A viewing will be held from 8to 9 a.m. Tuesday immediately followed by a funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Interment will follow at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Mt. Sharon, Pa.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,
Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019