Mary Elizabeth Moore of Moorestown, N.J. passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Mary was the beloved daughter of Elizabeth (Souder) and Granville Benjamin Moore. She was the beloved granddaughter of Doris (Myers) and Philip Souder and of Lillian (Hardick) and Granville Moore of Mount Laurel, N.J.
She is survived by Emma, her beloved King Charles Cocker Spaniel, many family members and dear friends.
Mary graduated from Moorestown High School in 1974 and shortly thereafter began working at the Moorestown Community House as the special event planner. She also spent many years working as a personal assistant for her grandfather, Philip Souder, which brought them both much joy.
Mary grew up learning to sing with her grandmother, Doris, and hand knitting many beautiful items. She enjoyed spending vacations with her grandparents at the Opinicon Resort in Canada; Florida; as well as in Beach Haven, N.J. Mary loved traveling throughout Europe with relatives. Later, she became a devoted caregiver for her grandparents, then her parents, all the while spreading her smile and cheerfulness to all.
Baking, which was one of Mary's specialties, was enjoyed by many members of the Mount Laurel Friends Meetinghouse during the Annual Peach festival, where Mary contributed dozens of cakes yearly. In 2005, Mary, along with her mother, attended the ribbon cutting of the newly constructed horse and tool shed for the Mount Laurel Meetinghouse, which they donated in her father's name.
We will never forget the beautiful cards that Mary sent for every occasion from her and her beloved pets. She will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors and friends, especially those closest to her; the Gregorio, Pawloski, Levy and Richardson families. Her generous spirit and thoughtfulness to others was truly a blessing to all who her knew her.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the Mount Laurel Friends Meetinghouse after the coronavirus epidemic gathering restrictions pass.
In lieu of flowers, it is Mary's wish that donations be made in her name to the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, 5 Sawmill Rd., Medford, NJ 08055, or the Moorestown Emergency Medical Squad.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020