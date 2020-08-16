Mary E. Walker of Westampton N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday August 7, 2020.



Preceded in death by her beloved Husband Maurice R. Walker, Jr she is survived by her children;



Dennis Walker (Tara), Maureen Jennings, Lamont Walker, Michelle Walker-Davis (Abdul) and Maurice Walker (Jan'Na) 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Steed and Kay Moses-Turner, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wed August 19, 2020 in PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, 438 High Street, Mt. Holly N.J. (Masks required)



Funeral services and Interment will be private for immediate family only.



In lieu of Flowers donations to Wesley AME Zion Church, 204 Sunset Rd., Burlington NJ would be appreciated.



