Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Haas of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away on Dec. 10, 2019.
Betty was born on Jan. 15, 1939 in Trenton, and then raised in Bordentown, N.J., the daughter of William and Madeline Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Ryan, Jr and her sister Madeline Targonski.
Betty attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Cathedral High School, Trenton State Teachers College and Indiana University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
In 1959, she married her sweetheart, Ray, who lived around the corner from her home, a marriage that flourished for 60 years. Together, they moved to Indiana and on to Morgantown, West Virginia. They raised their children in Morgantown where Betty served actively in her church, earned a Master's Degree in Education, and taught Mathematics at St. Francis High School where she was her children's favorite Math Teacher.
In 1982, Betty and her family moved to Charlottesville. She taught at Piedmont Virginia Community College and then at the University of Virginia where she taught introductory math courses and administered the Math Tutoring Center.
She was a woman of great faith who in her own quiet way fed the hungry, supported women seeking higher education, served as a Eucharistic Minister, participated in Bible Study and knitted prayer shawls for the sick. Her time devoted to others was only surpassed by her full time commitment to her family. She was known professionally as a gifted teacher, but above all she was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and Nana.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Ray; son Joseph Haas (Ann) of Reno, Nevada; daughters Jeanne Lyons (Rory) of Roswell, Georgia; Jen Clifton (Joe) of Charlottesville, Virginia; Lauri Campbell (Kevin) of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandchildren Nathaniel Haas, Mary Alice Haas, Shawn Lyons, Riley Lyons, Ryan Campbell (fiancé Tom Berta) and Kaleb Campbell; brothers Richard Ryan (Diane) and Robert Ryan (Patricia) all of Bordentown, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Betty's amazing and compassionate physicians, therapists, nurses and support staff at the University of Virginia and the Hospice of the Piedmont. Heartfelt thanks also go out to our loving church family, neighbors and friends for their care, encouragement and support.
Betty's family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Peppler Funeral Home at 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish at 45 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, New Jersey at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of the following: The Emergency Food Network at 900 Harris Street, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22903, The Church of the Incarnation, or The PEO Women's Educational Organization care of Susan Wilson 2918 Brookmere Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the website below.
Peppler Funeral Home
www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 16, 2019