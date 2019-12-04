|
Mary Ellen (Lenyo) Butterfoss, a resident of Cinnaminson for 59 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was 90.
Mary Ellen was the beloved wife for 60 years to the late Edwin J. Butterfoss Jr. before his passing in 2012. She was the loving mother of Peggy O'Brien (Peter), Edwin J. III (Jane), Mark (Laurie), Beth (Jeff), and Amy Welsh (Pete), the dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Molly, Kara, Sara, Danny, Derek, Tommy, Kelsey, Alyssa, and Dana, and great grandmother of Caroline, Cate, Cora, Sage, Eddie, and Maeve.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Jeffrey, and her brothers, John and Tommy Lenyo.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 8, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Dec. 9, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
