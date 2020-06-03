Mary Francisco
Mary Francisco, centenarian, of Voorhees, N.J., formerly of Mount Laurel, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brandywine Living, Voorhees, surrounded by her loving family. She was 101.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late George Francisco, and was preceded in death by her brother, Amadeo Colangelo.

She will be forever missed by her three children, Georgiana, Geri Delissio, and George (Patricia), her grandsons, James (Jazmin) and Michael (Mary), great grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Mia, Victoria and George, her nieces, Barbara, Marlene, and Mary Ann Colangelo, as well as many friends and extended family.

Born Mary Colangelo in Ossining, N.Y. on Aug. 2, 1918 to longtime Ossining business owners, Anthony and Adeline (Peanamenda), Mary graduated from Ossining High School in 1936 and in 1946, married George Francisco of Croton, N.Y.

They resided in Ossining for over 50 years, where she was an active member of the Church of St. Ann and served as secretary to the principal of St. Ann's School. They then relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, where they lived for 14 years. Mary retired to Wilmington, N.C. in 1986 prior to relocating to Mount Laurel 14 years ago.

For those who wish to honor Mary, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Hospice and Healthcare, 265 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043, or at samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/#1.

Mount Lauren Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
