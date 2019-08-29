|
|
Mary Gamble of Riverside passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was 101.
Mary was born in Riverton, N.J. and was a lifelong Riverside resident. Mary married the late Francis Gamble in 1940 and their marriage lasted 64 years. She devoted her life to her family, and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children, Judi Loringer (Bob) of Southampton, N.J., Kevin Gamble of Palmyra N.J., Jim Gamble (Lisa) of Voorhees, N.J., and Richard Gamble of Palmyra, N.J. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her loving caregivers, Mercy Musah and Luz Bettencourt.
Mary was preceded in death by her children, Terrance Gamble and Sandra Martin, and her husband, Francis Gamble.
Interment will be held privately.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019