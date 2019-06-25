|
Mary Eileen Hennessy Edwards died June 22, 2019, two hours before her 91st birthday, at Masonic Villages in Burlington, N.J.
Ms. Edwards retired from AT&T as a long distance operator in 1993. She was born in 1928, in Glen Carbon, Pa. to Thomas and Clare Hennessy. Her father was a coal miner and her mother was a nurse.
Ms. Edwards graduated from Cass Township High School in 1945. She moved to Philadelphia to attend nursing school, but an extended illness caused her to drop out of the program. She was hired by Bell of Pennsylvania as an operator when she recovered.
Ms. Edwards married Joseph F. Edwards Jr., of Philadelphia, a U.S. Navy flight mechanic, in 1952, and moved to Hawaii. Her husband of 58 years died in 2012, at 90 years of age.
She and her husband and their three sons were one of the first families to move into Levittown, N.J. (later named Willingboro) in 1958. They were among the original parishioners of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church. A resident of Willingboro for 32 years, she and her husband moved to Holiday Village in Mount Laurel in 1990.
In addition to working for AT&T, Ms. Edwards was also employed for a few years as a mail handler by the U.S. Postal Service and as a retail clerk at a couple of department stores in Burlington County.
She is survived by her three sons, Thomas and his wife, Lauren Spurrier, and granddaughters, Bryn and Zoë Edwards of Arlington, Va., Joseph of Ocean City, N.J., and Timothy Edwards and his wife Roseann Mancini.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 550 Walton Avenue, Mt. Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.
