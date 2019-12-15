|
Mary Helen Wells of Southampton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home. She was 92.
Mary was a longtime Southampton resident and had worked at many jobs including Ionac Chemical, and Stokes Canning. She also worked on Theodore Budd's cranberry farm and the Wells' Blueberry Farm. Mary was a charter member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church since 1957. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
The wife of the late Earl, the mother of the late Barry Martin and the grandmother of the late Kimberly; she is survived by her children: Ruth Wells-Curlis (Tom) & Susan Wells-Shemelia (Ron), her foster children: Esther Parker (Ron) & Geno Pagliaro (Larraine); six grandchildren: Christy Hampton (Hank), Thomas Curlis (Linda), Ronald Shemelia (Kathy), Melanie Dantz (Christian), Judson Parker (Terry), and Jennifer Klaiss (Erik); 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Charles Parks and Andrew Parks and a sister Bertha Hall.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her Samaritan nurse Christine and to all the first responders and the police officer that came to their moms aid so quickly.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 304 Philos Bridge Road, Southampton, N.J. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Church. Burial will follow in the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, PO Box 2212, Southampton, NJ 08088 or to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019