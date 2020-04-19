|
|
Mary Jane Parker passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Born June 13, 1929, Mary Jane was the third of seven children born to Harry and Gladys Steele in Philadelphia.
She was a devoted wife and mother of three children, Diane Harrington, James D. Parker, and Judith Yaremko; and grandmother of Sean Harrington and his wife, Bree.
Her love of cooking was a favorite passion and hosting holiday gatherings for friends and family. She loved to sing, dance, and enjoyed all kinds of genres of music. Her greatest love was the love for children. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, compassionate, and empathic nature, but most of all, her love of life and people.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown NJ 08505.
