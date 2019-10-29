Home

Mary Jane Wasneski

Mary Jane Wasneski Obituary
Mary Jane Wasneski passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Lewes, Del. She was 73.

Mary is survived by her husband of 51 years, John "Jack" Wasneski, and her children, Jeffrey of Princeton, N.J. and Jaclyn Spies and her husband, Sam, of Robbinsville, N.J.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, immediately followed by her Funeral Mass, both at Resurrection Parish, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ 08075. Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery, Riverside, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.