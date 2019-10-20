Home

Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Mary Jo Berrettini Obituary
Mary Jo Berrettini of Medford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 86.

Mary Jo was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, Pa. and received her BSN from Mercy Hospital in Wilkes Barre. She worked as a school nurse in the Amherst School System and was later a nurse educator at the University of Buffalo.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Maureen Palasciano (Stephen) of Medford, and her granddaughter, Allison Palasciano.

Services and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wilkes Barre will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Mary Jo's name may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, www.curearthritis.org.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 20, 2019
