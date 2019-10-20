|
Mary Jo Berrettini of Medford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 86.
Mary Jo was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, Pa. and received her BSN from Mercy Hospital in Wilkes Barre. She worked as a school nurse in the Amherst School System and was later a nurse educator at the University of Buffalo.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Maureen Palasciano (Stephen) of Medford, and her granddaughter, Allison Palasciano.
Services and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wilkes Barre will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mary Jo's name may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, www.curearthritis.org.
