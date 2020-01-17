Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Mary Adomaitis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Adomaitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Adomaitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Adomaitis Obituary
Mary M. Adomaitis, 91, of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mary resided in Erial & Atco, NJ, before moving to Southampton, NJ.

She was an active parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, NJ.

She was the matriarch of her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wife of the late Joseph Adomaitis; she is survived by her children, Carol Vannais (Leon), and Joseph Adomaitis (Debi); her brother, Joseph Gentilcore (Dolores); seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan, Rebecca, Joshua, Rory, Greg and Lindsay; and eight great grandchildren, Colin, Cole, Chase, Wyatt, Avett, Beau, Finn and Leo.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -