Mary M. Adomaitis, 91, of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mary resided in Erial & Atco, NJ, before moving to Southampton, NJ.
She was an active parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, NJ.
She was the matriarch of her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wife of the late Joseph Adomaitis; she is survived by her children, Carol Vannais (Leon), and Joseph Adomaitis (Debi); her brother, Joseph Gentilcore (Dolores); seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan, Rebecca, Joshua, Rory, Greg and Lindsay; and eight great grandchildren, Colin, Cole, Chase, Wyatt, Avett, Beau, Finn and Leo.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 17, 2020