Mary M. Clevenger of Mount Laurel passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Mount Holly. She was 66.
Mary was born in Valley Forge, Pa. and had been a resident of Lumberton for years before moving to Mount Laurel. Mary had worked in housekeeping at Medford Leas and as a bartender at Dadz Bar and Grill for several years, even when it was known as Gables.
She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Mary enjoyed taking trips with her girls, going to beach, gardening, and spending time enjoying her back yard and picnic table. She also was a life member of the Mount Holly Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Barbara Ebner, and her son, Mathis.
Mary is survived by her husband of 22 years, Leon Clevenger, her daughters, Donna Drayton (Jason Taylor), Jamie Drayton, and Heather Sutton (Jack), and her grandchildren, Bubba Jack, Dalton, Justin, Madilynne and Jason. Mary is also survived by her siblings, Barbara "Ginger" Anderson (John), Philip Ebner Jr., Donald, Ebner, Evelyn Andre (Gene), Joseph Ebner (Natalie), David Ebner (Nancy) and Thomas Ebner (Nubia), her best friend, Jane Walker, Girls, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Mount Holly , South Ave., Mount Holly. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 4, 2020