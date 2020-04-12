Home

Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Mary M. Colombo

Mary M. Colombo Obituary
Mary M. (Krachun) Colombo, beloved wife of the late Albert Colombo Sr., passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 80.

Born in Columbus, N.J., she grew up in Maple Shade and raised her family in Moorestown. She was a longtime resident of Tricia Meadows in Mount Laurel.

She enjoyed activities such as bowling, playing cards, dominoes, swimming and yard games. Pictures were her treasures as they were always displayed throughout her home!

She was the loving mother of Karen Bigham (Robert), Kathy Chubbuck, Robert Hall Sr. (Carolyn), Marysusan Hampton, and Randy Wooden (Dana), and stepmother to Howard W. Wooden Jr. (passed 2016), William Wooden (Cindy), Albert Colombo Jr. (Jeanne), and Joanne Kaelin. She loved her grandchildren – 21 in total, PLUS her 14 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the homegoing celebration will take place at a later date.

Donations can be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at dementiasociety.org.

Condolences can be posted at the funeral home's web site below.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
