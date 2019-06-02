Home

Mary M. Gray

Mary M. Gray Obituary
Mary M. Gray of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Virtua Memorial Hospital in Voorhees, N.J. She was 91.

Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Cleghorn, Mary enjoyed being around young people as well as staying active. She loved taking car rides to nowhere in particular, fishing, bird watching as well as sitting on a park bench and people watching. Mary loved the smell of sea shore, giving hugs, cats and laughing.

Mary had recently retired from working at Shop Rite, where she worked happily for the past 10 years. Her favorite thing to do though was spend time with her family, watching her great-grandchildren grow, and attending their sporting events.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 40 years, Harry Gray, and her grandson, Jonathan, as well as four brothers and a sister.

Mary is survived by her children, Joseph Latvenas (Deborah), Sandy Harker (Dave), John Gray (Dana), and Robert Gray (Helene); her grandchildren, Shannon, Sandy, Billy, Johnny, Jennifer, Robby, and Nicole; her great-grandchildren, Luke, Cece, Oskar, and Harper; as well as the members of the Browns Mills congregation of Jehovah's Witness.

Family and friends may attend services for Mary at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Kingdom Hall, 649 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
