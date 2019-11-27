|
|
Maria experienced her share of difficult times while growing up in the northeastern region of Italy. After surviving the effects of World War II, she was more determined than ever to seek a better life for herself.
She emigrated to the United States in the mid 1950s. Maria had no idea that during a night out with friends at the Castle, she would cross paths with her future husband, Domenico. She and the late Domenico would marry, settle and raise their family in Delran. Maria was a homemaker who could be found working summers at Castle Harbor Drive-In during the 1960s and 1970s. She made the best BLT sandwiches!
Maria's family was always her first priority. She always was a "mom" worrying about the needs of others before her own. This maternal concern continued up until the end of her journey. Maria had a gentle strength that came across in everything she did. She was a devoted mother who was caring, loving and supportive. She also had strong will, undaunted courage and deep faith which helped her through the difficult times in her life.
Mom may no longer be with us at home, but she will always be at home in our hearts.
Maria cherished all the happy times spent with good friends. Social occasions always included delicious Italian food and funny jokes that could not always be translated. Maria enjoyed cooking, gardening, doing word-find and jigsaw puzzles and playing card games with family and friends. She described herself as a "tomboy" and she remained physically active well into her 70's.
Maria passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Louise and son-in-law, Ronald Szeman, with whom she lived; a sister, Giovanna Cecchi; a niece, Christina Osterman; a nephew, Corrado Mazzeni; and two great-nieces, Sabina and Daria Osterman. She also was "nonna" to her grand dog, Paddy.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Domenico; her parents, Giovanni and Bernarda Mazzeni; a brother, Steno Mazzeni, and sister-in-law, Anna Mazzeni; a sister, Stana; and brother-in-law, Aristide Cecchi.
The family is grateful to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice staff (especially Tracie, Eriko and Betty) for their compassionate and gentle care of Maria.
Come celebrate 95 great years from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd (St. Joseph's site), Beverly, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 27, 2019