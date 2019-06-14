|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Muni announces her passing on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the age of 88.
Mary was born in Burlington, N.J. and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Living Faith Chapel in Burlington and worked as a secretary for over 20 years at McGuire Air Force Base in Lakehurst, N.J.
Mary was a caring homemaker who loved to knit and crochet. She enjoyed time with her family and will be fondly remembered for her baking.
Mrs. Muni was the widow of Charles and is survived by her children, Kevin and Kimberly and her husband, Kevin Johnson. Mary was the sister of the late Rose and her husband, Frank Cuomo, and the late Jeanette and her husband, Henry Marx. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her dear cousin, Marguerite Lambing; her in-laws, Joseph and his wife, Ruth Muni, Jean and her husband, Allan Moore, and David and his wife, Lynne Muni, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the Muni family to remember Mary, and celebrate her life through faith from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at LifeGate Assembly of God, 1607 Jacksonville Rad., Burlington, where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated by Pastor Carl DiCiccio at 11 a.m. Mausoleum entombment and the witness of love's reunion will immediately follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery & Mausoleum, Burlington.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Jersey , 14 Commerce Dr., #301, Cranford, NJ 07016, .
