Mary Nagle Shahade of Palmyra, Delanco, N.J. and Seminole, Fla., passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Seminole. She was 93. She was reunited with the love of her life, Mechell G. Shahade.
Born Oct. 29, 1926 to Joseph and Alice (Souder) Nagle of Palmyra, Mary was the older sister of Alfred and Joseph Nagle. She went through the Palmyra school system and graduated in 1945.
Her many jobs consisted of being a Detective at Gimbles in Philadelphia, Pa., and as a secretary for PRC Realty and Camden County Vo-Tech evening school, but her most rewarding job was taking care of her family.
Mary was a member of Palmyra Board of Education, Tri-Boro Community Center, Junior Women's Club of Palmyra, and St. Joseph's Rosary. She volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drives.
Mary loved traveling cross country, to Florida, and cruising the seas. Her hobbies were reading, sewing, camping, and playing bingo and cards with her family and friends. Her passion was cutting out articles that pertain to anyone of us in her family and we received them in the mail. She was an avid collector of Avon, stamps and coins.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Louise) of Seminole, Fla. and David (Christine) of Millville, N.J., her daughter, Kathleen Elliott (William Jr.) of Beverly, N.J., and her grandchildren, Devon Shahade, Alice Shahade, Jonathan Elliott, Katelyn Elliott, Wayne Keller, Jennifer Marrero, and Jessica Sadowski. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jake, Aaron, Anthony, Nathan, Shane and Ava, her sister-in-law whom she was very close to, Josephine McGill, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation for Mary will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., all at St. Joseph's Church, 805 Warren St., Beverly, NJ 08010. Interment will be held privately.
Please no flowers. Donations in her name may be made to either the Palmyra Fire Dept., 115 West Broad St., Palmyra, NJ 08065; Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760; or .
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020