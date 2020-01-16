|
Mary-Ruth Bannon of Palmyra, N.J., formerly of Juniata Park, Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, James F. Bannon, as well as her daughter, Kathleen Pavlik (John).
Mary-Ruth is survived by her children, Jimmy Bannon (Cindy), Patty McArdle (Ray), Claire Ercolono (Mario), Sue Bannon-Droxler (Ed), and Nancy Poskus (Jim); 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Myers and Janet Dougherty, her in-laws, Florence Blagus, Richard Bannon and Rynda Carlis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary-Ruth was particularly proud of her grandchildren: Leah and Tim Pavlik; Nicholas (Sarah), Jonathan (Erin), Ashley (deceased) and Alexander Bannon; Alicia and Raymond McArdle, Courtney Smith (Kevin); Mario and Michael Ercolono, Rachael Swanson (Tom); Samantha Bittner (Ian), Andrew and Madalyn Durkin; Jill Cummings (Denis), Matt Poskus, Andy Poskus; and the great- grandchildren (calling her GG!) who were cherished by her: Hannah and Henry Cummings; Liam, Annalee and Arden Bittner; Olive Bannon; Ella Smith; and Isabella Swanson.
Mary-Ruth worked at St. Basil Academy, Jenkintown, Pa., as an educator and later as Director of Technology for 33 years. She found immense fulfillment in her career there! After relinquishing a full scholarship to Holy Family University in the 1950s because they would not extend the scholarship to a married woman, Jimmy and Mary-Ruth Bannon raised six children (born in an eight-year span) in Holy Innocents Parish, Juniata Park. After raising her children, she finished her Bachelor's degree at Thomas Edison State University, persistently taking courses her whole life.
A die-hard intellectual and lifelong learner, she was the only mom on the block that admonished her kids in Latin! She was an accomplished cook, piano player, seamstress, artist, gardener and avid reader, as well as a die-hard Democrat.
After moving to Palmyra, Mary-Ruth relished time with the love of her life, Jimmy. She had the resilience to live in her own home and carved out her independence until the end. She will be remembered for her love of family, resilience, intelligence, sacrifice, advocacy and spirit.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the angels at Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
