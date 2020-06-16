Mary S. (Setzer) Bargerhuff of Somerdale, N.J. went up to heaven on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 76. She joined her mother, Helen, her father, Arlington, her sister, Charity Sharer, and her nephew, Caleb Holder.
She is survived by her husband, Earle; her daughter, Amy Lynn Hansell (Brian); her son, Rick; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Victoria Hansell; her brother, Bud Setzer (Deborah); brothers-in-law, William Bargerhuff (Eileen) and Arel Sharer; as well as nieces and nephews. She left behind many great friends, relatives and former students.
Mary graduated from Audubon High School in 1961 and Glassboro State College in 1965. She taught second grade at Horace Mann School for over 43 years. While there, she was celebrated as "Teacher of the Year." She loved, and was loved, by her students and their families. She was known for her musical productions every spring. She enjoyed playing the piano and teaching her students fun, happy songs.
The visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, June 18, at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Berlin Cemetery. All are welcome.
Her family requests that contributions in Mary's name be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 900 Medical Center Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site
DuBois Funeral Home,
Audubon, N.J.
www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 16, 2020.