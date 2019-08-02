|
|
Mary S. Sutton of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 70.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ann Swoboda.
Mary was a graduate of the Philadelphia Dance Academy, after which she taught dance classes at Temple and Drexel Universities. She was the school secretary at F.W. Holbein Middle School in Mount Holly for 26 years.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James; daughters, Sarah Schultz (Jason) and Ruth Sutton; son, Robert J. Sutton; and grandchildren, Madison and Ethan Schultz.
Relatives and friends may attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org), Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 2, 2019