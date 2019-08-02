Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
125 Garden St
Mount Holly., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary S. Sutton Obituary
Mary S. Sutton of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 70.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ann Swoboda.

Mary was a graduate of the Philadelphia Dance Academy, after which she taught dance classes at Temple and Drexel Universities. She was the school secretary at F.W. Holbein Middle School in Mount Holly for 26 years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James; daughters, Sarah Schultz (Jason) and Ruth Sutton; son, Robert J. Sutton; and grandchildren, Madison and Ethan Schultz.

Relatives and friends may attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org), Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now