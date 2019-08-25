Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Short Obituary
Mary T. (Mocarski) Short of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she resided in Medford for over 50 years.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frederick Short, and her daughter, Teresa Oakes.

She is survived by her son, Frederick Short (Carol), and her daughters, Donna Abrams (Rob) and Karen Schumacher (Gary). She is also survived by her sister, Florence Kelly, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was a partner of Fremar Industries in Southampton with her husband, retired from Family Services of Burlington County after years of service, and was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes Roman Catholic Church as well as Daughter's of St. Therese.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her yearly cruises with her husband and children.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary's of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Mary's name.

For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, Atco, N.J.

www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now