Mary T. (Mocarski) Short of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she resided in Medford for over 50 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frederick Short, and her daughter, Teresa Oakes.
She is survived by her son, Frederick Short (Carol), and her daughters, Donna Abrams (Rob) and Karen Schumacher (Gary). She is also survived by her sister, Florence Kelly, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was a partner of Fremar Industries in Southampton with her husband, retired from Family Services of Burlington County after years of service, and was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes Roman Catholic Church as well as Daughter's of St. Therese.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her yearly cruises with her husband and children.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary's of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Mary's name.
For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, Atco, N.J.
www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019