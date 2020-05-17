|
|
Mary V. Haas of Riverside, age 58 years, passed away May 9th, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.
She was a former resident of Edgewater Park for 40 years and resident of Riverside for 1 year. Mary was a member of the Washington Fire Co. # 1, Ladies Auxiliary in Delanco. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Beloved wife of Harold F. Haas Jr., dear mother of Lisa Timick & Husband Stephen, Harold F. Haas III ( B.J.) and wife Barbara and Dawn Zar & husband William, dear sister of Samuel, John, Frank & Kevin Rush, and also survived by 4 grandchildren.
Due to the Corona Virus funeral services are private and held at the convenience of the family.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
303-305 Bridgeboro St.
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020