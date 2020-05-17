Home

Lankenau Funeral Home
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Mary V. Haas

Mary V. Haas Obituary
Mary V. Haas of Riverside, age 58 years, passed away May 9th, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia.

She was a former resident of Edgewater Park for 40 years and resident of Riverside for 1 year. Mary was a member of the Washington Fire Co. # 1, Ladies Auxiliary in Delanco. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of Harold F. Haas Jr., dear mother of Lisa Timick & Husband Stephen, Harold F. Haas III ( B.J.) and wife Barbara and Dawn Zar & husband William, dear sister of Samuel, John, Frank & Kevin Rush, and also survived by 4 grandchildren.

Due to the Corona Virus funeral services are private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
