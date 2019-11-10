|
Mary Wells (Lodge) passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home at Medford Leas. She was 77.
Mary was a longtime resident of Moorestown before moving to Medford Leas. She was one of the first female members of the Moorestown Rotary Club where she served in many capacities as well serving as the first woman President in 2004 of the club. She was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
Mary was the first women elected to the Moorestown Township Council in 1974, as well as holding the distinction of being one of its first two Democrats to serve on council. She also served on the board of trustees for Virtua Health and the board of directors for Farmers & Mechanics Bank in Burlington County.
Mary was co-founder and longtime president and chief executive of Family Services of Burlington Co. which was one of the first mental health providers in the county which is now known as Twin Oaks Integrated Care. The organization's Westampton headquarters was named the Mary Wells Family Service Center in 2005 after her retirement.
In 1994 Mary was named as Moorestown's Citizen of the Year by the Inter Service Club Council.
Survived by her husband the Honorable Harold B. Wells III. Mother of John R. (Munira) Wells of Moorestown and Rebecca (Travis) Laster of Wilmington, Del. Also survived by her sister Deborah Irwin of Moorestown and her five grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Moorestown, 19 W. Main St. Moorestown, N.J. Interment will be private.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations to Oaks Integrated Care, 770 Woodlane Road, Mount Holly, NJ 08060, the company that carries on Mary's Vision.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019