She was everybody's mom: with so much responsibility, she had to be tough and always available for those seeking her advice. Kids are what makes a family and moms are that glue that holds it all together. Mary never missed a game, kept them fed with meatballs and gravy, and hauled her family to the Outer Banks, Florida, Maine, LBI, and Seaside. Her home was decorated to perfection; no shock that she was a devotee of HGTV. If that wasn't on she'd most likely be laughing at some trashy daytime talk shows or solving some murders on the ID channel. You can't keep a girl from shopping: everywhere from Smithville to Target. Black Friday saw her on the move from dawn til close. Mary kept her mind sharp with Saduko, Candy Crush, and constant revisions to her 2-5 year financial plan. She taught math at Hurffville Elementary School for a brief 36 years, but found her real calling as a grandmother: lots of hugs, books, lunches, and Where's Waldo.
She'd met a guy named Neil at a family wedding. They'd share a 39 year marriage blessed by children: Neil (Kelly), Michael (Lauren), and Nikki (Colby); and a granddaughter, Dani. She is survived by her sisters, Theresa (Bill), Florence (Thomas), and Kathleen (Michael); her brother-in-law, John Wojceichowski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Come celebrate 63 great years from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peters Church, Riverside. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for cancer research to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020