MaryAnn Muscavage passed peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, N.J. She was 82.



MaryAnn was affectionately known as "Mom," "Grandma" and "MomMom" to her loving family.



She was born and raised in Mahanoy City, Pa. before she moved to Edgewater Park, N.J. in 1961 with her family. Later in life she lived in Leisuretown, Southampton, N.J.



MaryAnn's life was filled of travels and experiences, and she was known for her keen memory and storytelling abilities. She cherished her vacations with family and friends.



She was passionate about gardening and reading, and later in life was a member of multiple clubs including the Leisuretown Book Club, Mystery Book, Medford Gardening Club, and Leisuretown Gardening Club.



She will be remembered for her open-mindedness, intellect and compassion. She was devoted to her faith and never spoke an ill word towards anyone.



MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Anne Tacelosky, and her brother, Robert Tacelosky.



She is survived by her sister, Tecla and her husband, Ralph Pierotti, of Petaluma, Calif., and her brother, John and wife, MaryAnn Tacelosky, of Frackville, Pa. She is also survived by her children, Rick Muscavage and his wife, Janet, of Medford, N.J., Lynn and her husband, Tom Shinn, of Edgewater Park, N.J., Gregory Muscavage and his wife, Mary, of Burlington, N.J., and Ned Muscavage and his wife, Popi, of Burlington, N.J. and Clearwater, Fla., her loving grandchildren and two great grandchildren including Jason Muscavage; Meghan and her husband, Trace Mattson and their children, Hannah and Sawyer; Amanda Muscavage; Derek Shinn; Alexander Shinn; Sarah and her husband, Joseph Celona; Nicholas Muscavage; Kaylee Muscavage; Katerina Muscavage; and Dimitri Muscavage.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.



