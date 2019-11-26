Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
MaryJane Heggan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJane Heggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJane Heggan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryJane Heggan Obituary
MaryJane (Haines) Heggan of Moorestown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was 86.

Born in Pemberton on Nov. 20, 1933, she resided in Moorestown for most of her life. MaryJane enjoyed gardening, country western movies and music, and also was an avid doll collector. Above all her greatest joy was her beloved family.

She was the beloved wife for 56 years to Paul Heggan; the loving mother of VickyJane Hodes, David Heggan (Diane), and Ricky Heggan (Christine); the cherished grandmother of Rachael, David, Michael, Sean, Brandon, Taylor and Mark; dear great grandmother of four; and special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.

Memorial contributions to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (samaritannj.org) would be appreciated by her family.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,

Maple Shade

marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryJane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -