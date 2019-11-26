|
|
MaryJane (Haines) Heggan of Moorestown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was 86.
Born in Pemberton on Nov. 20, 1933, she resided in Moorestown for most of her life. MaryJane enjoyed gardening, country western movies and music, and also was an avid doll collector. Above all her greatest joy was her beloved family.
She was the beloved wife for 56 years to Paul Heggan; the loving mother of VickyJane Hodes, David Heggan (Diane), and Ricky Heggan (Christine); the cherished grandmother of Rachael, David, Michael, Sean, Brandon, Taylor and Mark; dear great grandmother of four; and special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Memorial contributions to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (samaritannj.org) would be appreciated by her family.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,
Maple Shade
marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 26, 2019