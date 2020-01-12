|
On Jan. 7, 2020, Matilda "Matti" Gurrera (Falcone) died at the age of 84.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas S. Gurrera in 2016 and all her siblings.
She was co-owner of Tom's Steaks & Hoagies and Flying Saucer Bread and later worked at MacMillians Publishing.
Anyone who knew Matti knows of her love for Frank Sinatra. She had every Sinatra album and loads of memorabilia.
Before she became ill, she could be found every Sunday listening to Sid Marks Sounds of Sinatra and cooking food for her family (It's Gravy!). She loved to dance, spend time with her family, play Bingo, watch game shows, and complete crossword puzzles and cryptograms. She was proud to always keep a clean home, proud of her family and proud of being the best Hula-Hooper on Fordham St.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Diane Fickes and Denise Gurrera Myers (George), her seven grandchildren Melissa (Jacob), Donald, Jessica (Erik), Michael, Bryan, Matthew and Christopher, and her two great granddaughters Rachel and Juliet who brought her so much joy the last 3 years.
She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Dolores Falcone, nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends of Matti's family are invited to visit with her family 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020 at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside followed by her Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider make a contribution to St Jude's Research Hospital or the Autism Speaks Foundation.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
303-305 Bridgeboro St.,
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020