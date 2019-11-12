|
Matthew L. Vecere of Mount Laurel, formerly of Cape May Court House, N.J., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was 88.
Matthew was the beloved husband for 61 years to the late Doris (Hoffman); the loving father of Jeffrey Vecere (Nancy), Colleen Menz (Bruce), Patricia McClain (Warren), daughter-in-law, Donna Vecere, and the late Thomas Vecere; the devoted grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 12. He was the dear brother of Mary Rossi, Grace Anzelone-Buettner, the late Nicholas Vecere, Madeline Dell'Uomo and Christine Neill.
Mr. Vecere was a barber in Stone Harbor for over 25 years and also owned and operated the Harbor Light Restaurant and T & J Steakout, both in Stone Harbor. He was a passionate animal lover, especially of horses, and was an owner and trainer of harness horses that raced all over the Northeast.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, to be followed by Mass, all at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, N.J. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Rd., Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2019