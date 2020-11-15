1/1
Matthew Ruffin Jr.
Matthew Ruffin, Jr. (80) was born Jan. 31. 1940 in Philadelphia, Pa., and departed this earth on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Matt is survived by his wife Angelika Ruffin and his three daughters (Neisha Barnes, Tracey Werts and LaShawn Ruffin Barber), siblings (Betty Rawlings and Denise Brown), seven grandchildren, five great grandkids and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish precious memories.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

